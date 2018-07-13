हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways flight damages lights at runway during landing in Cochin, all safe

The flight hit the lights installed at the runway while landing but no one was injured.

Qatar Airways flight damages lights at runway during landing in Cochin, all safe
Representational image

COCHIN: A Qatar Airways flight made a landing at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala but damaged the lights at the runway in the process. However, no casualties were reported.

According to ANI, the Doha-Kochi Qatar Airways flight landed at the Cochin International Airport around 2.50 am on Friday.

The Doha-Kochi flight hit the lights installed at the runway while landing but no one was injured.

The airport authorities also later confirmed that the lights at the runway were damaged but all passengers onboard the flight were completely safe.

''Few sidelights at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) Runway were damaged due to landing error of a Qatar Airways flight due to heavy rains,'' ANI quoted some airport officials as saying.

All passengers and crew members are safe, they added. 

The runway was made operational after 10 minutes. A formal investigation into the incident has been initiated to ascertain how the flight hit the lights.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Qatar AirwaysDoha-Kochi Qatar Airways flightCochin International Airport

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close