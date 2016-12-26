Sabarimala stampede: What actually led to mishap at hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa
Sabarimala (Kerala): In an unfortunate incident, at least 25 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured in a stampede at the famous hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa on Sunday evening.
Here is what actually led to the stampede in the temple which witnessed a heavy rush of devotees:-
- The stampede occurred just as the holy 'Thanga Angi' procession carrying ornaments worn by Lord Ayyappa on Mandala pooja on Monday had reached the temple on Sunday evening.
- 'Thanga Angi': The procession starts from Aranmula Sree Parthasarthy temple four days before the Mandala pooja.
- There was "small stampede" between Sannidhanam and Malikapuram and about 20 persons were injured.
- Mandala Pooja: There was a heavy rush of pilgrims on Sunday, the penultimate day before culmination of the 41-day Mandala pooja.
The injured have been admitted to Sannidhanam hospital, Pathnamthitta Collector R Girija said.
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said there was a heavy rush of pilgrims at the shrine when the thanga angi was brought. He was at the temple shortly before the stampede and had left the shrine after 'deeparadhana' (evening prayers) with Thanga Angi.
Now, police are restricting movement of pilgrims from downhill Pamba to sannidhanam because of the heavy rush.
