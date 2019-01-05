Sabarimala temple row: BJP accuses Kerala government of instigating state-sponsored violence

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the ongoing row over the Sabarimala temple issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Kerala government of instigating state-sponsored violence. BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is wreaking havoc in the state by backing 'CPI(M) goons', instead of dealing with the matter sensibly.

He added that a devotee was killed two days ago and all this was done by the CPI(M) goons, with the support of the state government. "They're not sparing even devotees, it's state sponsored violence," Rao said.

At least 110 people were arrested, earlier in the day, in connection with the violence that erupted in several districts of Kerala on Friday night. According to police, as many as 76 cases have been registered in connection with the attacks in the districts.

Violence erupted across the state with bombs hurled at the house of Thalassery MLA and CPI(M) leader AN Shamseer among other places. Unidentified persons riding a bike hurled a bomb at Shamseer's house at Madapeedikayil near Thalassery in Kannur at around 10.15 pm on Friday.

The attack happened when the Left leader was attending a peace meeting organised at Thalassery after widespread violence had hit the state following the hartal declared by right-wing groups over the entry of women in Sabarimala.

Bombs were also hurled at CPI(M) leader and former Kannur district secretary of CPI(M) P Sasi's house at Thalassery and a CPI(M) activist Vishak was attacked at Iritty, a place in Kannur district.

Kerala has been marred with violence since the afternoon of January 2 after two women of menstruating age managed to enter Sabarimala temple.

The southern state has been witnessing massive protests from the right-wing organisations since the Left-led state government decided to implement the September 28 order of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages to enter the centuries-old temple.

