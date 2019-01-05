Sabarimala temple row: Over 100 arrested for attack on Left leaders' houses, violence in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in several districts of Kerala on Friday night.

As many as 33 people have been taken into preventive detention in following the violence in Kannur district, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera said.

While 25 people have been taken into remand, 204 have been taken into preventive detention in the violence in Pathanamthitta district. According to police, 76 cases have been registered in connection with attacks in the district.

Violence erupted across the state with bombs hurled at the house of Thalassery MLA and CPI(M) leader AN Shamseer among other places.

Unidentified persons riding a bike hurled a bomb at Shamseer's house at Madapeedikayil near Thalassery in Kannur at around 10.15 pm, said police.

The attack happened when the Left leader was attending a peace meeting organised at Thalassery after widespread violence had hit the state following the hartal declared by right-wing groups over the entry of women in Sabarimala.

Bombs were also hurled at CPI(M) leader and former Kannur district secretary of CPI(M) P Sasi's house at Thalassery and a CPI(M) activist Vishak was attacked at Iritty, a place in Kannur district.

Kerala has been marred with violence since the afternoon of January 2 after two women of menstruating age managed to enter Sabarimala temple.

The southern state has been witnessing massive protests from the right-wing organisations since the Left-led state government decided to implement the September 28 order of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages to enter the centuries-old temple.

