हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MI Shanavas

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP MI Shanavas dies after prolonged illness

Congress Kerala working president and Wayanad lawmaker MI Shanavas died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. 

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP MI Shanavas dies after prolonged illness
ANI photo

Congress Kerala working president and Wayanad lawmaker MI Shanavas died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. 

The 67-year-old Congress was admitted to the hospital earlier month in critical condition and underwent liver transplant, state reports.

According to ANI, the senior Congress leader survived from cancer a few years ago, but cancer had recently spread to his liver.

He had been the member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee since 1983, was elected to the Lok Sabha for consecutive two terms-2009 and 2014. 

He will be cremated at Kerela's Ernakulam on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, expressed their condolences over Shanavas' demise. 

The KPCC working president is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. 

With agency inputs

Tags:
MI ShanavasCongressKerala Congress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close