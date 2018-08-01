हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Supreme Court reserves verdict on women's entry in Sabarimala temple

 One of the Judges, DY Chandrachud had observed that the right to pray is equal for both men and women.

Supreme Court reserves verdict on women&#039;s entry in Sabarimala temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on pleas seeking entry of women in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

While hearing the case, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that even deity has rights with respect to certain aspects including 'Right to Privacy' but same has to be tested on Constitutional legitimacy.

Earlier on July 26, the Pandalam Royal family challenged the petition seeking entry of women in the temple, terming it to be `mischievous' as seem to be targeting the practices of the Hindu faith.

Advocate Radhakrishnan, arguing for the Pandalam Royal family, told the Supreme Court that it should not interfere with the religious practices that have been in place for generations.

On July 18, the Apex Court observed that banning the entry of women in Sabarimala by the temple authorities is unconstitutional. One of the Judges, DY Chandrachud had observed that the right to pray is equal for both men and women.

As per norms prescribed by the temple board, women aged between 10 and 50 are prohibited from visiting the premises. In January 2016, the court had questioned the ban, saying this cannot be done under the Constitution.

In November the same year, the Kerala Government had told the Supreme Court that it was ready to allow women inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, a prominent pilgrimage site among Hindu devotees in the state of Kerala.

KeralaSabarimala templeSupreme CourtCJI Dipak Misra

