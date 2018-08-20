Thank You note painted on roof of house in Kerala from where Navy rescued two women - In pics

Since the day the rescue operation began, there have been several stories of gratitude shared by the people for the rescue teams and volunteers who are spending day and night helping the victims.

From airlifting people to rescuing them on rafts, all efforts are being made to bring the flood victims in Kerala to safety. On August 17, the Navy airlifted two women from a house in Kochi and the family found a heartwarming way to show their gratitude to the Navy for their assistance.

A Thank You note was seen painted on the roof of the house from where a Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) piloted by Commander Vijay Varma rescued two women. "Bravo," tweeted Navy while posting pictures of the roof of the house.

#OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 A Thank You note painted on the roof of a house where the Naval ALH piloted by Cdr Vijay Varma rescued two women. Bravo... pic.twitter.com/xsaD1RfeIk — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 20, 2018

As massive floods continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, the Western Naval Command on Sunday sailed Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mysore with relief material to provide assistance to the flood-hit state.

On August 19, the ship carried about 70 tonnes of relief material which includes bottled water, ready to eat meals, fresh ration, milk, biscuits and other miscellaneous things like medicines, essential toiletries, phenyl, gash bags, bleaching powder, and candles. The relief material also included items received from some NGOs situated in Mumbai.

Till now, over 370 people have been killed in the massive floods and 38,000 people have been rescued and evacuated from the flood-affected areas. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the deluge.