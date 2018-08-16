हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tragedy without parallel in Kerala’s history: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi for additional help for state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan apprised the Prime Minister and Home Minister Rajnath Singh of the situation in the state.

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give additional relief to flood-ravaged Kerala. "Kerala is in great pain. I spoke to PM and requested him to massively increase deployment of the Army and Navy. I also said that it is critical that he gives the state special financial assistance as this is a tragedy without parallel in Kerala’s history," Rahul said.

Earlier, Rahul had urged people to donate to the chief minister's relief fund. "I am deeply concerned for the people of Kerala tonight, as the flood waters rise. Thousands are stranded. Relief camps full. Many have lost their loved ones. It’s time to step up and help. Please contribute generously to the CM’s relief fund," he tweeted. 

Over seventy people have been killed due to the floods in the southern state. Rise in flood waters in Periyar River due to the rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely affected lives of people in downstream areas.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan apprised the Prime Minister and Home Minister Rajnath Singh of the situation in the state. "Very serious situation is prevailing in the state as nearly all villages are flood affected. I had a telephonic conversation with PM, HM and Defence minister, they have offered all support. More helicopters to be deployed soon," the Kerala CM said.

Kochi Metro suspended operations on Thursday morning after flood waters entered the Muttom yard near Aluva and train services have been affected in various parts of the state with cancellation of many passenger trains and partial cancellation of some long distance train. 

