Sabarimala

Victory of devotees: BJP hails SC decision to review its order on entry of women in Sabarimala

The reaction comes after SC on Tuesday decided to hold open court hearings for all 49 review petitions filed against its order to allow women of menstrual age to enter the temple. 

Victory of devotees: BJP hails SC decision to review its order on entry of women in Sabarimala

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court decision to review its order on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The party called the decision a victory of Lord Ayappa devotees. 

"It's an initial victory of Lord Ayappa devotees. We are hopeful of overcoming the SC verdict when review petitions are heard. We will continue our fight till the end," BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran said.

The reaction comes after the apex court on Tuesday decided to hold open court hearings for all 49 review petitions filed against its order to allow women of menstrual age to enter the temple. The hearing will be held on January 22. 

However, the court made it clear that there will be no stay on its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups in the temple.

A batch of 48 petitions seeking review of the SC judgment were taken up for consideration by a bench of Chief Justice Gogoi and justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra on Monday.

The pleas were filed against the SC judgement on September 28 in which a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had paved the way for the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple. In a 4:1 verdict, the SC had said that the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

A plea filed by the National Ayyappa Devotees Association (NADA), had sought review of the verdict saying: "The notion that the judgment under review is revolutionary, one which removes the stigma or the concept of dirt or pollution associated with menstruation, is unfounded." 

Besides the association, several other petitions, including one by the Nair Service Society (NSS), have been filed against the apex court verdict. The NSS had said in the plea that as the deity is a 'Naistika Brahmachari', females below the age of 10 and after the age of 50 years are eligible to worship him and there is no practice of excluding worship by females.

SabarimalaSabarimala templeLord AyyappaBJPSupreme Court

