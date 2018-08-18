हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods

WATCH: Brave Indian Coast Guards rescue 10-day-old baby in flood-hit Kerala

In the midst of gloom and despair in flood-hit Kerala, the security forces and relief teams are trying their best to rescue those stranded.

WATCH: Brave Indian Coast Guards rescue 10-day-old baby in flood-hit Kerala
Screengrab

Kadangaloor: In the midst of gloom and despair in flood-hit Kerala, the security forces and relief teams are trying their best to rescue those stranded.

A video tweeted by the Indian Coast Guard, shows rescue personnel saving a 10-day-old infant in precarious conditions.

“#KeralaFloods2018 #OPRAHAT @IndiaCoastGuard Team rescued 127 marooned people from the flooded homes of East #Kadangaloor including a 10-day-old infant and also a mother with advanced pregnancy today. All shifted to safety,” tweeted the Coast Guard.

The video shows two coast guard personnel walking on a thin rod, balancing the little baby in arms. After crossing the length of the rod, they later hand over the infant to another man waiting in the boat.

Kerala is witnessing the worst flood situation in a century. Over 194 people have lost their lives since August 8 and 36 are missing, informed the control room of the State Disaster Management. The overall death toll since May 29 is 357, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. More than 3.53 lakh affected persons have been shifted to 2,000 relief camps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 500 crore as immediate aid for the state, in addition to the 100 crore announced earlier. Several states have come forward with financial aid and other relief material to support the southern state during it's time of distress. People in worst-hit places like Pathanamthitta and Chengannur said that hundreds were yet to be evacuated.

