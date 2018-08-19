हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala Floods

Watch: Garud commando airlifts baby from rooftop, hands it over to mother in flood-ravaged Kerala

Packed houseboats and rafts moving through inundated roads could be seen in all the flood-hit regions of the state.

Watch: Garud commando airlifts baby from rooftop, hands it over to mother in flood-ravaged Kerala

Rescue operations are in full swing in flood-ravaged Kerala. A large number of people, including senior citizens, women and children have been airlifted from isolated buildings. rescue operations are being carried out through army boats, large fishing vessels and makeshift yachts also.

Packed houseboats and rafts moving through inundated roads could be seen in all the flood-hit regions of the state.
 
In a video shared of the rescue operation shared by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Wing commander Prasanth of Garud Special Force of the Idnian Air Force (IAF) can be seen airlifting a baby from a rooftop in the flood-affected Alappuzha district and handing it over to the mother. "Wg Cdr Prasanth of Garud Spl Force of IAF saved a toddler from rooftop in flood hit town of Alappuzha, Kerala. Smile on the face of mother, Priceless. IAF committed in Defence of Skies & Saving Precious Lives on Ground," the IAF tweeted.

Indian Navy's Operation Madad has been scaled up to meet the increasing requests for rescue from more parts of flood-hit Kerala. Southern Naval Command (SNC) rescue teams have been augmented by Gemini boats, divers and other resources from both Eastern and Western Naval Commands of the Indian Navy.

Relief materials are being loaded on board Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Chetak Helicopter and Naval Sea King Helicopter at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi. 

72 diving teams were deployed on August 18 as part of Operation Madad. Eight newly inducted teams were sent out to various locations to augment those already in place. 42 teams with one Gemini boat each are deployed in Ernakulam district at various places.

A massive rescue and relief operation has been launched in Kerala. The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been asked to mobilize additional manpower, boats and helicopters to scale up the rescue and relief operations. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday visited Kochi to survey the flood-affected areas by helicopter. He took a review of the rescue operations being undertaken by various agencies, including the Indian Navy and announced an immediate assistance of Rs 500 crore. The rains have so far claimed 194 lives since August 8. 

The Chief Ministers of various states have also come forward to help Kerala cope with the huge-scale devastation and have extended financial aid. 

Tags:
Kerala FloodsKerala rescue operationsKeralaIndian ArmyKerala rain

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close