Kerala

Won't go against SC to file review petition: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sabarimala temple verdict

Ever since the SC ruling on September 28, protests have been taking place by devotees of Lord Ayyappa.

Won&#039;t go against SC to file review petition: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sabarimala temple verdict

The Kerala government has said that it will implement the SC order on the entry of women of all age groups to the Sabarimala temple after review petition challenging the verdict was filed on Monday.

"The government will implement the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. Filing a review petition is against the stand,"  Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.
 
"It is the responsibility of the government to implement the verdict of SC. It is not the policy of the government to fight with believers. Their interest will be protected. Government is ready for discussion," Kerala CM said.

The CM had on Sunday called a meeting to discuss the Supreme Court verdict. However, the representatives of Pandalam Palace and Sabarimala temple priests refused to attend the meeting. Vijayan had on October 3 informed that the state government would not file a review petition. 

The review petition on Monday was filed by National Ayyappa Devotee association who claim that those who filed the previous plea are not Ayyappan followers. Ever since the SC ruling on September 28, protests have been taking place by devotees of Lord Ayyappa, demanding that the age-old tradition on ban on entry of women in menstrual age should remain in place.

The devotees had on Sunday organised a rally from Kodambakkam High Road to Mahalingapuram Sree Ayyappa Temple demanding the government to file a review petition against the verdict. A rally 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' was also organised at Jantar Mantar in Delhi by the devotees.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, had lifted the ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

