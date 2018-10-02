Kiran Bedi has big argument with Puducherry MLA on stage, video goes viral

UPPALAM: A verbal spat was witnessed on stage between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan during the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Uppalam in Puducherry on Tuesday. The argument broke out during the MLA's speech when he was criticising the functioning of Kiran Bedi while she was present on stage. He claimed that no work been done in his constituency under Bedi.

In his speech, he began listing out the projects which were promised but have not yet begun. On listening to his objections, Bedi reached out to him to placate him. She tried to assure him that the work will begin. However, the MLA refused to budge. He kept up with his allegations against her and criticising her functioning.

#WATCH Verbal spat on stage between Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan at a government function. The argument reportedly broke out over duration of MLA's speech pic.twitter.com/bptFSr80nC — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

Noticing that the MLA is not ending the speech, Bedi asked the officials to turn off his mic. Angered by the same, the MLA started shouting at the Lt Governor.

As can be seen in the video, she repeatedly asks him to step off the stage. The MLA in turn, shouted back at her, asking her to get down from the stage instead.

This is not the first time that the MLA has been critical of Bedi. In March last year, he had urged the Centre to recall her accusing her of delaying development work in the union territory.

Anbalagan had alleged that the Lt Governor delayed the approval of cabinet decisions once they were placed before her and added that this affected the development works in the union territory.

He had also accused Bedi of trying to drive a wedge between elected representatives and the people.