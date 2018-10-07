हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

3 arrested in Kolkata with banned drugs

The police on Sunday arrested three persons who were found in possession with banned drugs in Kolkata. 

Representational Image

The police on Sunday arrested three persons who were found in possession with banned drugs in Kolkata. 

Two of the arrested were students, PTI reported. 

The men were found with 7 gm of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) - an ecstasy drug, 4 LSD blocks and 3 gm of cocaine. The drugs were seized by the police. 

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the hotel where they seized the drugs. 

The students, aged between 18 and 20, and the man (22) had brought the drugs from Delhi with an intention to use them at parties organised at discos in the hotel, and to sell them at a higher price to customers there.

"We are questioning them and trying to find out more details... Whether they are members of any drug trafficking racket," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

(With Agency Inputs)

