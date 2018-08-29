हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah summoned by Kolkata court in criminal defamation case filed by TMC MP

On August 13, a legal notice was sent to Shah in which Abhishek had sought an apology for his statement failing.

KOLKATA: A metropolitan magistrate court in Kolkata summoned Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on 28 September in connection with a criminal defamation case filed against him by Trinamool Congress.

TMC MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee had filed a criminal defamation case against Shah for levelling corruption allegations against him. Shah had on August 11 pointed out Abhishek Banerjee's involvement in corruption in Kolkata.

On August 13, a legal notice was sent to Shah in which Abhishek had sought an apology for his statement failing. He had warned that if the BJP chief did not apologise, he will file a criminal defamation case against him.

