'Anti-Bengal BJP Go Back' posters surface ahead of Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Ahead of BJP president Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on Saturday, posters asking the BJP to 'Go Back" have surfaced on the streets. The posters put up in the central part of the city were seen around Mayo road near the rally's venue.

The BJP unit in Kolkata has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres of putting up the posters, which read 'Anti-Bengal BJP Go Back'.

"This shows that the TMC is afraid of our rally. The days of TMC are numbered in Bengal. The people of the state are waiting for good governance of the BJP," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

On the other hand, TMC secretary-general and Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that his party had nothing to do with the "anti-BJP posters".

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the TMC had put up similar posters during Shah's visit to Purulia in June and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Midnapore last month.

The Prime Minister had even mocked the TMC by saying that the ruling party in the state had put up the posters to welcome him, he said.

"They have done this (display of TMC hoardings) in the past too. Maybe it is their way of welcoming people to the state," Vijayvargiya said.

Chatterjee, on his part, said there was nothing wrong in putting up posters and placards of their party supremo.

"The TMC is the ruling party in the state and we have every right to put up posters and placards. We don't need to take permission for that," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also not received the permission from the city police to install a drone to monitor the security arrangements at the rally.

BJP had requested for the drone after a tent collapsed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Midnapore rally in July.

"The police have not yet given us the permission to install drone at the rally venue," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

BJP had also asked the police to allow the party workers to use walkie-talkies during the rally.

