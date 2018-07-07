हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joy Mukherjee

Bengali actor Joy Mukherjee given bail after being arrested on charges of assault

It has been alleged that Joy Mukherjee abused fellow actor Sayantika Banerjee and assaulted her brother.

Bengali actor Joy Mukherjee given bail after being arrested on charges of assault
Photo courtesy: 24 Ghanta

Kolkata: Well-known Tollywood actor Joy Mukherjee has been granted bail a day after he was arrested on charges of assaulting fellow actor Sayantika Banerjee's brother.

Mukherjee was granted bail by Alipore Court on a personal bail bond of Rs 500.

It is reported that Mukherjee is or was in a relationship with Banerjee. According to 24 Ghanta, the actor was returning from his gym on Friday when he stopped Banerjee's car near Southern Avenue crossing. In the complaint against him, it has been alleged that Mukherjee blocked Banerjee's car and began abusing her before getting into a physical fight with her brother Amit who had come out of the car to to stop him.

The matter was reported to police officials by Banerjee's father and while the complaint reportedly mentions that Mukherjee did not hit Banerjee, he did abuse her and assault her brother. It has also been alleged that he broke the handle of Banerjee's car.

Police officials are now investigating the matter and are also probing if Mukherjee was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Tags:
Joy MukherjeeSayantika BanerjeeTollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close