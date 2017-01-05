BJP office vandalised in West Bengal: State leaders to meet Rajnath over alleged hooliganism of Trinamool Congress

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of the West Bengal unit will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday to lodge protest against the vandalising of its party headquarters office in the state by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

BJP leaders Siddharth Nath Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, along with other state leaders will meet Singh at 1 pm.

The TMC workers and their student wing have thrown West Bengal into turmoil as a mark of protest against the arrest of MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley chit-fund scam.

The National Highway 2 was blockade yesterday.

Agitation continued in front of BJP state office in central Kolkata and processions were out on the street.

The TMC has alleged that the arrest is an example of `vendetta politics` by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier on January 3 arrested Bandyopadhyay in connection with alleged scam.

Another party MP Tapas Paul was arrested by CBI last Friday in the same case.

With ANI inputs