BJP office vandalised in West Bengal: State leaders to meet Rajnath over alleged hooliganism of Trinamool Congress
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of the West Bengal unit will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday to lodge protest against the vandalising of its party headquarters office in the state by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.
BJP leaders Siddharth Nath Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, along with other state leaders will meet Singh at 1 pm.
The TMC workers and their student wing have thrown West Bengal into turmoil as a mark of protest against the arrest of MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley chit-fund scam.
The National Highway 2 was blockade yesterday.
Agitation continued in front of BJP state office in central Kolkata and processions were out on the street.
The TMC has alleged that the arrest is an example of `vendetta politics` by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier on January 3 arrested Bandyopadhyay in connection with alleged scam.
Another party MP Tapas Paul was arrested by CBI last Friday in the same case.
With ANI inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's assets worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
Top Videos
-
Will elections in five states be a litmus test of demonetisation move?
-
Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
-
DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
-
2017 Assembly elections: 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur; counting on March 11