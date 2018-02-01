Budget 2018: Mamata Banerjee slams Union Budget, says 'it's not people friendly'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Union Budget 2018 saying that 'it is not a people friendly budget.

Taking a dig at the ruling government, Mamata said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said nothing about unemployment.

"There was nothing new at all. It's not a people friendly budget. FM said nothing about unemployment. Medium and Small scale sectors are still suffering," Banerjee said.

Calling it a 'shame', the Chief Minister pointed out at the 1 per cent education cess. "It's a shame that has introduced only 1% education cess," Banerjee added.

The Narendra Modi government today unveiled its Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, in what is being seen as a test for PM Modi to maintain fiscal discipline without stifling economic growth ahead of general elections next year.

The Union Budget 2018 was tabled by FM Arun Jaitley. This is the last full Budget of the ruling Modi government. With Lok Sabha elections scheduled for the summer of 2019, what Jaitley will present next year would be a vote-on-account.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to pan out in two spells. The first spell of the session will end on February 9. Parliament will then convene again between March 5 and April 6, when the finance bill will be finalised.