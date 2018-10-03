हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata Blast

CID takes over probe into Kolkata blast amid BJP, TMC blame game

The low-intensity blast took place in front of a multi-storey building at Nagerbazar in Kolkata's northern suburbs on Tuesday.

CID takes over probe into Kolkata blast amid BJP, TMC blame game

KOLKATA: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation into the Kolkata's Nagerbazar area blast that left a boy dead and nine others injured.

According to ANI, a Suo Motu case has been registered against unknown persons in connection with Tuesday's explosion in Kolkata's northern suburbs.

The low-intensity blast took place in front of a multi-storey building at Nagerbazar in Kolkata's northern suburbs on Tuesday. The blast shook the windows of neighbouring houses and splinters damaged the shutters of the shops near it.

The ruling Trinamool Congress held the BJP and RSS responsible for the blast and alleged that the saffron party was aiming to kill South Dum Dum Municipality chairman and TMC leader Panchu Roy.

The BJP, however, rubbished these charges and demanded a probe by NIA into the blast.

Calling Roy and other TMC leaders former Naxalites, the BJP said the blast was a result of an internal feud in the TMC.

"A 7-year-old child, who was severely injured in the blast, has died in the hospital. Nine other persons were seriously injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Commissionerate, Ananda Roy said.

As per the investigation so far, ammonium nitrate was used in the low-intensity blast which took place outside a shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum police station around 9 AM, the police said.

"It was a socket bomb explosion,''it said. A socket bomb is an improvised explosive device.

A forensic team and the bomb squad of CID were rushed to the spot to determine the nature of the blast.

Panchu Roy, whose office is in the multi-storeyed building, claimed he was the target of the blast.

The shop outside which the blast took place is the extended office of the municipal chairman.

Roy and his party workers are regularly present in the office from 9 am to 10 am in the morning and also a few hours in the evening, the municipality chairman and the locals said.

Roy claimed he was late in reaching his office in the morning and the blast took place around 9.05 am.

Roy stopped short of naming any political party but said the forces, which are currently attacking the ruling TMC all over Bengal, were behind the attack.

"It was a pre-planned blast... They had planned to kill me and other TMC workers, as it would create panic and help them gain a foothold in the area," Panchu Roy was quoted as saying by PTI.

Asked whether the explosion was a result of infighting within the TMC, he said there was no such issue in south Bengal.

TMC North 24 Parganas district president and state minister Jyotipriyo Mullick, who visited the spot, held the BJP and RSS responsible for the blast and said it was targeted at harming Roy and other party members.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh rubbished Mullick's allegations and said it has become a "mania" for the Trinamool Congress to blame his party for almost everything.

Tags:
Kolkata BlastWest BengalTrinamool CongressBJPCIDKolkata policeNagerbazar blast

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close