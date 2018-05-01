Couple beaten up for hugging in Kolkata metro, protesters seek action

A couple was reportedly beaten up for hugging in metro train in Kolkata on Monday. The incident triggered protests at Dum Dum metro station, demanding the arrest of the culprits. According to reports, the couple was beaten by some elderly people travelling in the metro.

The Anandabazar Patrika reported that the incident was triggered following an argument between the couple and the culprits. As the train reached the Dum Dum metro station, the couple was reportedly dragged out to the platform and started beating up the man.

Kolkata: Protest staged outside Dum Dum metro station demanding the arrest of people who had reportedly beaten up a couple for hugging in the metro. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/5IeP7HOlD2 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018

Following this, the woman intervened to save her partner and got beaten up by the angry mob. According to reports, some women and youth came to their rescue and made them escape.

The incident also triggered angry reactions on social media:

Couple beaten up in Kolkata Metro by a mob for hugging in public. North South West or East,

Indian mobs behave like a beast. — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) May 1, 2018

Shame on you #Kolkata. Shame on you #KolkataMetro. It's ridiculous how expressing love and affection is a crime. Where as, getting molested then the society sleeps.#Protest #HumanRights #changemind — Nusrat Jahan Nayna (@NaynaNusrat) May 1, 2018

No one bats an eyelid when females are molested. But couples are beaten up for hugging in public. Oh Kolkata! You made us hang our heads in shame #KolkataMetro pic.twitter.com/Nts8UzwbbF — Devlina Ganguly (@DevlinaGanguly) May 1, 2018

#KolkataMetro "makin luv in public, they hv nt got proper manners. Beat them.", the crowd consistin of respected ppl said. I wud ask them have u got manners of nt touchin a lady in improper way?? How dare u 2 touch her?? #Shameful #dumdum — Piyali Chakraborty (@PiyaliC879898) May 1, 2018

So so ashamed and embarrassed by the #KolkataMetro episode in the city that I have loved all my life. Let the perpetrators not get away just because they were a part of the mob. Authorities should arrest and subject them to stringent punishments. — Samidh Bhattacharyya (@sam2wit) May 1, 2018

A young couple embraced in Kolkata metro. It made a bunch of frustrated old losers angry. They beat them up. Scenes of hatred are allowed. Scenes of love are considered obscene. pic.twitter.com/Jv4zNaMDe8 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) May 1, 2018

Noted author Taslima Nasreen reacted to the incident saying, “Scenes of hatred are allowed, scenes of love are considered obscene”.

According to authorities, no complaint has been filed into the incident. However, reports quoted officials as saying that they were investigating the matter.