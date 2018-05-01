हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata Metro

Couple beaten up for hugging in Kolkata metro, protesters seek action

The woman intervened to save her partner and got beaten up by the angry mob.

A couple was reportedly beaten up for hugging in metro train in Kolkata on Monday. The incident triggered protests at Dum Dum metro station, demanding the arrest of the culprits. According to reports, the couple was beaten by some elderly people travelling in the metro.

The Anandabazar Patrika reported that the incident was triggered following an argument between the couple and the culprits. As the train reached the Dum Dum metro station, the couple was reportedly dragged out to the platform and started beating up the man.

Following this, the woman intervened to save her partner and got beaten up by the angry mob. According to reports, some women and youth came to their rescue and made them escape.

The incident also triggered angry reactions on social media:

 

Noted author Taslima Nasreen reacted to the incident saying, “Scenes of hatred are allowed, scenes of love are considered obscene”.

She tweeted, “A young couple embraced in Kolkata metro. It made a bunch of frustrated old losers angry. They beat them up. Scenes of hatred are allowed. Scenes of love are considered obscene.”

According to authorities, no complaint has been filed into the incident. However, reports quoted officials as saying that they were investigating the matter.

