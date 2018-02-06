Ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh talked to BJP central leaders, says party's West Bengal unit president

Kolkata: Amid speculations that former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh may join the BJP, the party's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said she has spoken to some of the party's central leaders.

However, no instruction came to the BJP state unit from the central leaders regarding her joining the party, Dilip Ghosh said here.

"We have not invited anybody to join our party. It's only from the media that I am getting the news that she is joining our party. But if she wishes to join, we will have to look into her request and then decide," he said.

Ghosh, who was the West Midnapore SP and once known to be a very loyal officer to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had resigned from the services after she was transferred to a less significant post - the commandant of the third battalion of the state armed police - in late December last year.

Her transfer order came after the Trinamool Congress won the bypoll for Sabang Assembly seat in West Midnapore district.

Dilip Ghosh claimed that people used to describe her as the Trinamool Congress president of West Midnapore when when she was the SP of the district.

"Her all misdoings as the SP was mainly on the instructions of TMC leaders," he alleged.

On the CID's raid at Bharati Ghosh's residences in connection with her alleged involvement in misconduct and extortion from people, the BJP state president said it was to keep her mouth shut.

The CID had carried out the raid following a court order after a person complained that some police personnel had forcefully taken money from him last year. Raids were also conducted at the residences of two other police officers of West Midnapore district.