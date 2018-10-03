हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata

Fire breaks out in Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, all patients safe

As per initial reports, all patients at the hospital are safe.

Fire breaks out in Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, all patients safe
Photo: ANI

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Ten fire engines and Kolkata Police have rushed to the spot.

As per initial reports, all patients at the hospital are safe.

Nearly 250 patients were admitted in all four departments when the mishap took place. In the photos and videos of the scene, patients can be seen lying outside on the road of the hospital. Patients have been kept in the open so that they are not suffocated by the smoke. Authorities are still trying to evacuate those stuck inside the hospital.

The blaze erupted at 8 am on Wednesday at the building’s medicine counter. The fire led to panic among patients and their relatives.

Oxygen cylinders are kept in the godown next to the pharmacy where the blaze started. The officials are trying to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to the godown.

Tags:
KolkataKolkata fireKolkata Medical College and Hospital

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close