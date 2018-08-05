हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Priya theatre, 3 feared trapped

A fire broke out on Sunday evening at Priya Cinema in Kolkata, following which at least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to reports, at least three people are feared trapped in the fire.

Pic Courtesy: priyaentertainments.com

A fire broke out on Sunday evening at Priya Cinema in Kolkata, following which at least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to reports, at least three people are feared trapped in the fire.

The fire reportedly broke out in the office of the popular theatre, which is located in south Kolkata.

More details are awaited.

