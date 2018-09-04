Majerhat flyover collapses in south Kolkata, at least 5 feared dead, many trapped

A flyover collapsed in Majerhat area of south Kolkata in West Bengal on Tuesday afternoon. At least five people are feared dead while several others are feared trapped. Many who got injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

An eyewitness claimed that he managed to rescue one person, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

The bridge reportedly collapsed at 4.45 pm. At least 10 fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Many vehicles got trapped as the flyover collapsed.

According to eyewitnesses, several people on motorbikes also got trapped under the flyover. They said that electricity went off in the area as the flyover collapsed.

The area has been cordoned off as the rescue operations began. People were asked to vacate the area at the earliest as authorities feared that remaining part of the flyover could also collapse. Teams of Indian Army, NDRF and local police are conducting the rescue operation at the collapse site.

The flyover, which passes over the Majerhat railway station, is an important bridge in Kolkata connecting Behala to areas which lie on the other side of the Sealdah railway line.

The Kolkata traffic police tweeted the traffic from DH Road to Majerhat bridge has been closed to traffic from NR Avenue.

More than two years ago, Kolkata's Vivekanand Flyover in Burra Bazar had collapsed resulting in the death of over 20 people while more than 60 others were injured. The flyover was under construction when two parts of the over 2.2-kilometre-long structure came crashing down in the congested market area on March 31, 2016.

Almost a 100-metre long section of Vivekanand Flyover had crashed trapping several pedestrians and vehicles under huge concrete slabs and metal.