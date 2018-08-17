हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohammed Shami

Hasin Jahan loses maintenance litigation against husband Mohammed Shami

Hasin Jahan had demanded Rs. 7 lakh per month as family maintenance.

File image

KOLKATA: Estranged wife of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami lost the maintenance litigation on Friday. Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had earlier demanded Rs. 7 lakh per month as family maintenance but Alipore Court refused Hasin's claim.

However, judge Neha Sharma approved the maintenance claim for their daughter. Shami has been asked to pay Rs. 80,000 per month for the daughter. 

Shami's advocate said that his client has been willing to pay the daughter's maintenance since the beginning. Shami, however, refused to pay for his wife's maintenance as she has started modeling and acting. 

Hasin's advocated defended her by saying she is trying to revive her profession however it has not been started yet. Hasin is now planning to move to higher court. 

Earlier in April this year, Hasin demanded a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh per month which meant 7 lakh for the family and three lakh for their daughter.

Hasin Jahan had filed the domestic violence case against Shami, his mother, elder brother, sister and sister-in-law.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, cleared Shami's central contract after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges leveled by Jahan.

In March, Hasin Jahan had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the case. 

Mamata had met the cricketer's wife at the state Assembly for around 15 minutes and heard Jahan's complaint against Shami.

Mohammed ShamiHasin JahanMaintainance litigationShami's wife Hasin JahanAlipore courtKolkata

