Kolkata rain

Heavy showers lash Kolkata, wet spell to continue

Reports suggest the city has received 144mm of rain in just 24 hours.

IANS Photo

Kolkata: Heavy and continuous rains lashed most parts of the city from Monday night and well into Tuesday with the Met department predicting the wet conditions to prevail for the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to the Met department, several parts of Kolkata and other cities in West Bengal witnessed heavy rain. Private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather reported that the city received 144mm of rain in 24 hours starting 0830hrs on Monday. This, the agency said, has been the heaviest spell of rain this season.

Kolkata Police has issued an advisory for people close to the riverine front of the city and has said it is ready to deal with any sort of emergency.

There have also been reports of waterlogging from various parts of the city with commuters facing long traffic snarls.

Many though took to Twitter to express their joy.

Monsoon rains are expected to continue lashing West Bengal, Odisha and parts of Jharkhand and Bihar even as northern Indian states continue to battle an intense heat wave.

