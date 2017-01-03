ISIS targeting foreigners in Kolkata with JMB, planning lone wolf attacks in Srinagar?

Kolkata: A top operative of the Bangladesh-based terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has revealed that the global terrorist organisation Islamic State is planning to carry out terror attacks in the eastern part of the country.

Mohammad Mosiuddin of the JMB, which was allegedly involved in the Dhaka Bakery attack, claimed that the IS want to establish an Islamic caliphate in the country.

The ISIS has been coordinating with the JMB to create terror in India, a source was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

The security forces and the intelligence agencies are now verifying the possibility of an ISIS attack from the east following the interrogation of Mohammad Mosiuddin alias Musa, who was arrested in July last year from Burdwan in West Bengal.

During his interrogation, Musa has made chilling revelations that terror groups now aim at targeting foreigners at Kolkata's Mother House and lone wolf attacks on foreign tourists in Srinagar.

The group aims to replicate in South Asia what the ISIS has done in the middle-east, sources said.

Mosiuddin is believed to be closely linked to the mastermind of the Dhaka Bakery terror attack and this lends credibility to reports about the possibility of ISIS opening a new front in the East.

The JMB further plans to publicise the activities of the ISIS in India and recruit for the group.

It also wants to coordinate with Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar e Toiba and Jaish-e-Mujahideen and create terror in eastern and southern India, where Mosiuddin was based, sources said.

Another aim of the group is to help spread Salafist Islam in states like Bihar and Bengal.

The common threat from terrorism was discussed by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Modi earlier this year, when Sheikh Hasina visited Delhi. The two leaders decided to tackle the menace together.