Kolkata: 2 arrested for killing 16 puppies at hospital premises

Preliminary reports had said the puppies were beaten to death.

Kolkata: Two persons have on Tuesday been arrested after they apparently confessed that they were involved in the killing of more than a dozen puppies at a hospital premise in Kolkata.

Acting on an FIR lodged on Monday, the police had identified some students and security guards on the basis of CCTV footage and interrogated them for hours.

Of them, two nursing students admitted to their involvement in the crime and they were arrested, Entally police station officer-in-charge Supriyo Pal said.

On Sunday, as many as 16 puppies were found dead in the garbage beside the Gynaecology Department of Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital. They were found in plastic bags in front of a hostel at the state-run hospital in Sealdah. 

Preliminary reports had said the puppies were beaten to death.

(With inputs from agencies)

