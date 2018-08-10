हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata Airport

Kolkata airport asks passengers to check-in three hours before departure

Kamalakshya Bhattacharjee reports that special security screening will take place till August 20.

Kolkata airport asks passengers to check-in three hours before departure
File photo

Passengers taking a flight out of Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport will have to report three hours before scheduled flight departure from Friday until August 20.

The airport authorities have issued the directive as there would be special security screening for all passengers. CISF and airport authorities are also on security alert for incoming flights and have requested passengers to report on time to avoid confusion.

The move comes a day after a bomb scare at the airport when CM Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to fly out. Security authorities want an absolute through checking process to ensure no unfortunate incident takes place, especially with Independence Day celebrations around the corner.

Tags:
Kolkata AirportCISFNetaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close