Kolkata bridge collapse: Death toll climbs to 3 as CM Mamata Banerjee calls emergency meeting

Kolkata: The death toll in the unfortunate bridge collapse incident at Majerhat here has climbed to three after one more body was recovered from under the rubble on Thursday morning.

At least 25 people were injured and many were believed to be trapped under debris when the 40-year-old bridge collapsed on Wednesday evening. The injured were rushed to local hospitals where they are receiving medical care.

While NDRF and local police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident, political blame game too began shortly after with opposition leaders questioning why proper repair work was not done. BJP even demanded that CM Mamata Banerjee ought to resign.

Mamata has called for an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon and has already sought a report from top officials regarding the incident. She also visited the site on Wednesday evening and assured of action. "I cannot ignore any angle of probe. I will keep an eye on timely inspection of all bridges and have asked for health reports from engineers."

Mamata however did not answer queries about which agency is exactly responsible for maintaining the bridge which collapsed.

