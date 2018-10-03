हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata Blast

Kolkata: CID team begins probe in Dum Dum's Nagerbazar blast case

The horrifying explosion claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy and left nine others injured.

Kolkata: CID team begins probe in Dum Dum&#039;s Nagerbazar blast case
ANI photo

Kolkata: A day after a moderate-intensity blast took place in Kolkata's northern suburbs, a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team on Wednesday reached the site to conduct further investigation. The horrifying explosion claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy and left nine others injured.

A Suo Motu case has been registered against unknown persons in connection with the Tuesday's blast in Dum Dum's Nagerbazar.

The blast took place in front of a multi-storey building at Nagerbazar in Kolkata's northern suburbs on Tuesday. The blast shook the windows of neighbouring houses and splinters damaged the shutters of the shops near it.

Following the incident, the ruling Trinamool Congress held the BJP and RSS responsible for the blast and alleged that the saffron party was aiming to kill South Dum Dum Municipality chairman and TMC leader Panchu Roy.

The BJP, however, rubbished these charges and demanded a probe by NIA into the blast.

The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dumdum Police Station around 9 AM.

Those injured in the blast were immediately rushed to the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A forensic team and sniffer dogs were also rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

Tags:
Kolkata BlastDum DumNagerbazarBJPTMC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close