हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata

Kolkata: Death toll rise to 2 in Dum Dum's Nagerbazaar blast case

An elderly man who was injured in Dum Dum's Nagerbazar blast succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. 

Kolkata: Death toll rise to 2 in Dum Dum&#039;s Nagerbazaar blast case
Image Courtesy: ANI

An elderly man who was injured in Dum Dum's Nagerbazar blast succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. 

The death toll rose to two after the death of the 43-year-old. Earlier, an eight-year-old died in the blast which left nine others injured.

A moderate intensity blast took place in Kolkata's northern suburbs on October 2.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been investigating the incident. 

A Suo Motu case was registered against unknown persons.

The blast took place in front of a multi-storey building at Nagerbazar in Kolkata's northern suburbs. The blast shook the windows of neighbouring houses and splinters damaged the shutters of the shops near it.

Following the incident, the ruling Trinamool Congress held the BJP and RSS responsible for the blast and alleged that the saffron party was aiming to kill South Dum Dum Municipality chairman and TMC leader Panchu Roy.

The BJP, however, rubbished these charges and demanded a probe by NIA into the blast.

The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dumdum Police Station around 9 AM.

Those injured in the blast were immediately rushed to the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A forensic team and sniffer dogs were also rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
KolkataDum Dum NagerbazaarBlastWest Bengaldeath

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close