Vishwajeet Poddar

Kolkata man makes video, 4000 posters to confess love for woman he saw on train

People say love makes you go crazy. And if you don't believe that, a man from Kolkata is here to prove that love indeed makes you do things that you may never think of doing even in your dreams. 

In a scene that looks like it is straight out of a Bollywood movie, a man in Kolkata fell in love with a fellow passenger in a train the moment he saw her. He wanted to get in touch with her right then but could not. Desperate to meet her, he resorted to making a video of himself confessing his love for her. He did not just stop there, he went ahead and got 4,000 posters (eye rolls!) made and pasted them across the town. 

The 'lover' has been identified as 29-year-old Vishwajeet Poddar. Vishwajeet is a government employee who works in the state environment department. He uses the train on a regular for his daily commute to work. 

It was during one such train journey in July that he saw this girl. He just saw her once and felt like he fell in love with her. Since he was a stranger, he could not muster the courage to walk up to her and talk to her. However, he did not lose hope and decided to device a unique way to reach out to her. 

He made a video of himself confessing his love and also posted it on video sharing platform YouTube. He even gave a link of the video on the posters that he got made. 

Defending himself from comments which term him as crazy, he said his sole intention was to let the girl know that he loves her. He also said that he has no intention of disrespecting the girl but just wanted to convey her feelings.

