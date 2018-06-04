हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trinamool Congress

Kolkata student allegedly 'stripped naked', 'filmed' inside college for inquiring about fest

The video of the incident went viral on social media after it was shared by one of the accused.

Kolkata student allegedly &#039;stripped naked&#039;, &#039;filmed&#039; inside college for inquiring about fest
Pixabay photo

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress' students wing member was allegedly 'stripped naked' and 'filmed' inside the students' union room of a reputed college in Kolkata. The assault took place on May 17, 2018, Thursday.

The video of the incident went viral on social media after it was shared by one of the accused. In the clip, the student is seen pleading for mercy at St Paul's Cathedral College after he was forcefully stripped in front of a group of people.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that 'strict action' will be taken against whoever found involved in the act. Chatterjee had received a written complaint from the student on the issue.

"If the allegations were found to be true in the inquiry report of the college, the government will show 'zero tolerance' to such misconduct," he said.

The first-year student, who claimed to be a member of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit of the college, said that he was subjected to torture by some senior members of the students' wing when he inquired about the expenses incurred for arranging an upcoming fest in the college.

TMCP state president Jaya Dutta, on her part, said she will speak with the college authorities and TMCP members of North Kolkata unit before taking a call on the matter.

The union will take necessary action against its members if they were found guilty, she added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Trinamool CongressKolkataPartha ChatterjeeWest Bengal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close