Kolkata: Woman harassed at Esplanade metro, rescued by metro officials;10 arrested

Kolkata: Staff at Kolkata metro came to the aid of a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly being harassed by a group of men on the train on Tuesday.

The incident took place in at around 4 pm between the stretch between Esplanade Station and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Station. 

A group of about 10 men, in their early twenties, started behaving indecently with the victim inside the train, said the police.

Protesting against harassment, the woman got into a scuffle with the group on the platform.

On hearing the commotion, on-duty traffic supervisor and an RPF Sub-Inspector immediately rushed to the spot and assisted the victim.  

The boys, all from Garia region, were later taken to the Station Suprintendent’s Office and the matter was forwarded to the Regent Park Police Station around 4.30 pm. The group was later taken into custody.

The on-duty Sub-inspector of Regent Park Police Station came to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Station and the lady commuter along with the group of young men were handed over to him and they were taken to the Police Station.

10 people have been arrested by regent park police with the help of RPF. A case was registered against them u/s 354/354(a)/354(b)/509/34IPC. All arrested are residents of the same locality of garia area.

