Major fire at Bagri Market in Kolkata's Canning Street, 30 fire engines on spot

Kolkata: A major fire broke out in the wee hours on Sunday at Bagri Market in Canning Street. As many as 30 fire engines are present on the spot.

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Bagri Market in Canning Street; 20 fire engines present on the spot.

The fire broke out at 2:45 am.

Latest visuals from Bagri Market in Canning Street where a fire broke out in the early hours today. No injuries reported.

"We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings. No injuries have been reported," said Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee.

Kolkata has been hogging headlines since the collapse of Majerhat bridge. The 40-year-old bridge was part of a key link road in south Kolkata and was used by hundreds of commuters each day. Shortly after it collapsed - at around 4:45 in the evening - local police and NDRF teams rushed to the spot. Rescue and relief operations lasted for almost a week.

The Kolkata traffic police department tweeted, "Due to a fire incident, Rabindra Sarani in between M.G. Road & Podder Court and Canning Street in between Brabourne Road & Rabindra Sarani is closed to traffic."