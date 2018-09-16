हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata

Major fire at Bagri Market in Kolkata's Canning Street, 30 fire engines on spot

The fire broke out at 2:45 am. 

Major fire at Bagri Market in Kolkata&#039;s Canning Street, 30 fire engines on spot
ANI photo

Kolkata:  A major fire broke out in the wee hours on Sunday at Bagri Market in Canning Street. As many as 30 fire engines are present on the spot.

The fire broke out at 2:45 am.

"We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings. No injuries have been reported," said Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee.

Kolkata has been hogging headlines since the collapse of Majerhat bridge. The 40-year-old bridge was part of a key link road in south Kolkata and was used by hundreds of commuters each day. Shortly after it collapsed - at around 4:45 in the evening - local police and NDRF teams rushed to the spot. Rescue and relief operations lasted for almost a week.

The Kolkata traffic police department tweeted, "Due to a fire incident, Rabindra Sarani in between M.G. Road & Podder Court and Canning Street in between Brabourne Road & Rabindra Sarani is closed to traffic."

Tags:
KolkataBagri MarketCanning Street

Must Watch