Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 28 crore grant for 28,000 Durga Puja committees across West Bengal

The endeavour will cost the exchequer Rs 28 crore, the Chief Minister said.

New Delhi: With just a month left for Durga Puja, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a grant of Rs 28 crore for 28,000 puja committees across the state.

She said that the state government will provide Rs 10,000 each to the Puja Committees under community development programme. The endeavour will cost the exchequer Rs 28 crore, the Chief Minister added.

"All 3,000 Durga Puja committees in Kolkata and 25,000 elsewhere in the state will get Rs 10,000 each. In Kolkata, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Fire Services and the Kolkata Police will ensure all community puja organisers get the grant under the community development programme. The Kolkata Police will hand over the money to the organisers. 

"In the districts, tourism and consumer affairs departments, self-help groups and West Bengal Police will oversee distribution of the money to all big and small puja committees," Banerjee said on the sidelines of a meeting ahead of Bengal's biggest festival slated for October 15-19.

Banerjee said that she had also directed (power utility) Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to increase the discount offered to community puja organisers from 20 per cent to 23 per cent. 

"I will also ask the Kolkata MC, Urban Development and Fire Departments not to levy any licence fee."

Banerjee announced that the Durga Puja carnival will be organised on the arterial Indira Gandhi Sarani (erstwhile Red Road) on October 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

