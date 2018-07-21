हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Narendra Modi, says BJP creating Talibanis among people

She also unveiled the strategy for next Lok Sabha elections and said that the Trinamool Congress will fight 2019 without forming an alliance with any other political party.

Image courtesy: IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over rampant mob lynching incidents and said that the ruling dispensation is creating "Talibanis among people".

Addressing her party`s annual mega rally on the occasion of the Shahid Diwas, Banerjee said, "The way lynching is taking place across India, they are creating Talibanis among people and pushing people into a pit of extremism.

"She further alleged that a couple of members from the BJP and RSS are "playing dirty games" in the name of religion."

The Chief Minister further accused the BJP of delaying Panchayat polls in the state by its tactics and said, "No one questioned when seats went uncontested in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Sikkim. But we (TMC) are being questioned even though we won 90 per cent of the seats."

She also unveiled the strategy for next Lok Sabha elections and said that the Trinamool Congress will fight 2019 without forming an alliance with any other political party.

"We will fight 2019 alone in Bengal. We will help them in Delhi but in Bengal, the CPM, the BJP, Congress fight against us. Next year, on July 21, we will celebrate our victory across the country," she said.

