Majerhat bridge collapse

Mamata Banerjee blames PWD for Majerhat bridge collapse

The bridge in south Kolkata had collapsed killing three and injuring more than 25 on September 4.

Mamata Banerjee blames PWD for Majerhat bridge collapse
File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the responsibility of the Majerhat bridge collapse earlier this month lies with the Public Works Department and is a case of negligence on their part.

The bridge in south Kolkata had collapsed killing three and injuring more than 25 on September 4. While a political blame game had begun shortly after the tragedy, Mamata on Friday said that PWD needs to take responsibility for the collapse. "PWD was informed about the condition of Majerhat Bridge in 2016 and was asked to begin maintenance. Since PWD didn't start working, the responsibility of the collapse lies with them," she said. "Investigation Committee even mentioned metro construction as a reason behind the collapse along with the negligence of PWD. Action will be taken against the guilty."

Mamata said that the entire bridge would now be demolished and assured that a new bridge in its place would be constructed within a year.

The 40-year-old bridge was part of a key link road in south Kolkata and was used by hundreds of commuters each day. Shortly after it collapsed - at around 4:45 in the evening - local police and NDRF teams rushed to the spot. Rescue and relief operations lasted for almost a week.

