Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee sent a legal notice to BJP president Amit Shah on Monday.

Earlier on August 11, Shah in BJP Yuva Morcha meeting had said, "Narada Saradha Rose Valley Syndicate Corruption. Nephew's corruption has been launched by Mamataji."

The statement was termed as malicious and defamatory and thereby Abhishek's lawyer has asked Shah to apologise within 72 hours failing which civil and defamatory case will be initiated against him.

Abhishek's lawyer Sanjay Basu said, "Amit Shah has stated that three lakh and 69 thousand crores have been sent to Bengal. That money has been taken by Mamata Banerjee's nephew and here nephew means Abhishek Banerjee. Let him come and prove that this is a defamatory baseless lie. We have asked for his apology failing which we will initiate a case."

According to Abhishek's lawyer, Shah's statement clearly accuses that Abhishek is a corrupt politician who is involved in Saradha chit fund. Shah's remark accused Abhishek of being a dishonest politician who runs a syndicate and dupes common citizen.

Abhishek Banerjee denies the allegation stated above and seeks proof from Shah. Shah's statement can also instigate common people against Abhishek.

BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh said that lawyers will look into the matter but "whatever Shah has said is true. TMC is afraid that's why they have sent this (legal notice)."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) had earlier asked Shah to apologise within Monday failing to which they would initiate a case. The legal notice, asking Amit Shah to openly apoligise, has now been sent as no response came from his side.