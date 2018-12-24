हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata

Man found living with mother's corpse in Kolkata's Salt Lake

The police on Monday said they have found a man living with his mother's decomposed body in Kolkata's Salt Lake area.

Man found living with mother&#039;s corpse in Kolkata&#039;s Salt Lake

The police on Monday said they have found a man living with his mother's decomposed body in Kolkata's Salt Lake area.

"Maitreya Bhattacharya is being interrogated after neighbours complained about a stench from the house on Sunday night," said a police officer of Bidhannagar police station, adding the police have recovered the decomposed body of the woman. 

He said post-mortem would ascertain when the woman would have died. 

"We came know that the woman was dead. The son reportedly did not have cordial relation with her," said a neighbour.

Some original copies of school leaving certificates and identity proofs of the woman were found pasted on the wall outside the house with some remarks scribbled around.

"Maitreya Bhattacharya needs medical help as his mental condition seems unstable," said the police officer. 

In 2015, a man, Partha De, had confessed that he had been living with his sister's corpse for months in his South Kolkata residence.

Tags:
KolkataWest BengalCorpse

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close