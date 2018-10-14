हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Now, a Durga puja pandal decorated with turmeric in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Amidst the race for best-themed pandals in Kolkata, a Durga puja committee has come up with a unique theme - a pandal decorated with turmeric.

 For the first time ever, people of Kolkata and other parts of Bengal will be able to witness a pandal decorated with turmeric.


 
Santoshpur Lake Palli has tied up with JK Masale to decorate their pandal with turmeric. 

The exteriors, as well as the interiors, have been decorated with turmeric. 

“As much as 4 tonne or 4,000 kg of turmeric has been used in decorating the pandal. While 80-85% of the whole turmeric has been used, 15-20% powdered turmeric has been used. We have procured the turmeric from Tamil Nadu as the best quality turmeric is available there. Even the packets of turmeric have been used in the Goddess' mandap,” said Vijay Jain, director, JK Masale.
 
On the other hand, the organisers say that they tried to recreate Goddess Durga’s kitchen. 

“Turmeric plays an important role in our lives. From cooking to weddings to auspicious occasions to pujas, all of this is incomplete without turmeric. We have earlier seen Durga puja committee using safety pins, biscuits as a theme of the pandal. But, none have ever decorated and done their pandal with turmeric,” said Shubham Chakraborty, Durga puja organiser. 

He further adds, “We have tried to recreate Goddess Durga’s kitchen inside the pandal. We have erected a huge cooking wok in the middle of the pandal to give it a look of a kitchen.”

Santoshpur Lake Palli threw open its pandal for the public from Friday evening i. e. ‘tritiya’ or the third day of the Navratras. People were seen making a beeline outside even before the pandal was thrown open for the public. 

