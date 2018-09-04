हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Majerhat flyover collapse

Relief and rescue is our priority, says Mamata Banerjee on Majerhat flyover collapse

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Darjeeling, expressed her deep anguish over the Majerhat flyover collapse in Kolkata while directing the state machinery to carry out the relief and rescue work on priority.

A section of the Majerhat flyover collapsed at around 4:45 pm on Tuesday trapping several people and vehicles under the heavy concrete slabs. Photo Credit: ANI

Darjeeling/ Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Darjeeling, expressed her deep anguish over the Majerhat flyover collapse in Kolkata while directing the state machinery to carry out the relief and rescue work on priority. She added that there were no deaths have been reported till now while eight people were injured in the tragedy.

"We are very worried. We are receiving information from the rescue team on the ground. We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so. Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later," said Mamata in Darjeeling.

A section of the Majerhat flyover collapsed at around 4:45 pm on Tuesday trapping several people and vehicles under the heavy concrete slabs. Several cars and a bus were on the section of the flyover which collapsed.

Some eyewitnesses claimed that at least five people have been reportedly killed in the collapse. One eyewitness told Zee News that he along with others managed to pull out one person from the debris, but the person succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

The area has been cordoned off as the rescue operations began. People were asked to vacate the area at the earliest as authorities feared that remaining part of the flyover could also collapse. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police and fire brigade officials are conducting the rescue operation at the collapse site.

The Indian Army refuted reports that its units have been called in for relief and rescue efforts. "Army has not been called in but since the area is very close, Army field hospital detachment has been sent," Indian Army said in a statement.

The flyover, which passes over the Majerhat railway station, is an important bridge in Kolkata connecting Behala to areas which lie on the other side of the Sealdah railway line.

Mamata had reached Darjeeling on a three-day tour on Monday (September 3, 2018).

