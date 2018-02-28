Rohingyas among shelter home girls to walk the ramp

KOLKATA: Thirty-three inmates, including six Rohingyas, of a state-run shelter home for women and girls will walk the ramp for a government-sponsored fashion show on March 7.

The girls, including some trafficking survivors, aged between 10 and 16 years will take part in the show, West Bengal Commission for Child Rights Chairperson Ananya Chakraborty said.

"The initiative has been taken following instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who wants to economically empower these girls," Chakraborty said.

This will help the girls, lodged at Liluah Home in Howrah district, to develop skill and re-integrate with the mainstream, she said.

The girls will be wearing clothes designed by their fellow inmates, who have been trained by famed Bangladeshi fashionista Bibi Russel since last year.

The clothes will be marketed under 'Bangali' brand, a brain-child of the chief minister, Chakraborty said.

Embroidery work, products made of 'gamcha' (traditional cotton towel) which is Bibi Russell's speciality, handloom sarees will be showcased in the fashion show.

The state government sponsored fashion show will also help in the marketing of the products under the brand.

After the products are sold, part of the profit would be distributed among the inmates of Liluah home where over 200 women and girls, including 16 Rohingyas, are now lodged, she said.

Hailing the initiative, state Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja said, "this will definitely help the girls in a big way.

The show is being planned under the guidance of Russell and I am quite positive that it will help us in reviving handloom."