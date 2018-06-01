हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

Shocking: Woman beats up elderly mother-in-law for plucking flowers without permission in kolkata

In the video, the accused Swapna Pal is seen yelling at and repeatedly hitting her 75-year-old mother-in-law Jashoda Pal.   

NEW DELHI: An elderly woman in Kolkata's Garia was brutally thrashed by her daughter-in-law after she plucked flowers without her permission. The cruel act was captured by a neighbor and was shared on the social media.

Swapna was traced and arrested by Kolkata Police. On Wednesday, Kolkata Police posted the photographs of both the accused and victim on their official Facebook page.

The incident came under light after an official of Bansdroni police station came across the video on social media.

The clip was uploaded from the account of Rantu Sengupta. He, however, did not mention the place where the incident took place.

Police collected details of Sengupta and reached his place. After speaking to him, they got to know that he had reportedly received the video from a doctor in Bholar Bazar area of Canning.

Jashoda, whose husband died years back, stays with her son and daughter-in-law. She is a patient of amnesia.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and was later released on bail.

Condemning the cruel act, social media users demanded strict punishment against the accused.

