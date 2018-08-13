Somnath Chatterjee passes away, his Kolkata's chamber still waits for him

KOLKATA: Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ten times Member of Parliament Somnath Chatterjee passed away on Monday morning. His room in Kolkata still waits for Somnath da.

Somnath Chatterjee stayed at Raja Basanta Roy Road in Kolkata. Somnath Babu, as he was called, specifically loved his chamber room in the house.

From having client meetings to important political gatherings, the room has witnessed it all. From communist politician Harkisan Singh Surjeet to former chief minister of West Bengal Jyoti Basu, all have been a visitor in the room.

As one steps in the chamber today, they can feel his presence all around. Somnath Chatterjee's close aid Tanmoy Bhattacharya says " This was his chair, it seems he will just come and sit here, he always used to have Jyoti Basu's photo close to him."

"Chatterjee once said that he is a big fan of Jyoti Basu and his room can validate that as it is filled with Basu's photo. Wherever he use to go, no matter how much tired he was, he used to first come and enter his chamber - stay there and then go upstairs," he added.

"Who has not come in this room? Jyoti Basu, Ashok Mitra, Mamata Banerjee.." says Swapan Roy who used to work with Somnath Chatterjee at his residence.

Even after Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister, she first came to meet Somnath Chatterjee. Once Chatterjee's secretary, Tanmoy Bhattacharya recalls " That day Somnath da graciously received Mamata. She took blessings from him and he wished her the best of luck. He was above any party."

Somnath Chatterjee was a guardian of the constitution and this room is a proof of that. When he decided to go against his party, it was in this room where he made the final call.

Studded with books of law and politics, Chatterjee's chamber was a place where he was the most comfortable.

His family has decided to bring Chatterjee's body in the chamber for one last time. Along with his supporters, his chair, his books and his emotions will pay their last regards to an uncompromising leader.