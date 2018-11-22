हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee quits as Kolkata Mayor

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sovan Chatterjee on Thursday resigned from the post of Kolkata mayor.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Chatterjee had earlier on November 20 resigned from the post of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services and Housing minister, news agency ANI reported. 

According to news agency PTI, Chatterjee resigned from the current post on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's orders. He sent a resignation letter through a messenger to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) chairperson Mala Roy.

"Received Mr Sovan Chatterjee's resignation from the post of mayor through his messenger. I have accepted it. The other formalities will be followed as per rules, after a Trinamool Congress councillors meeting convened by the party supremo Mamata Banerjee is held this evening," Roy said. 

The resignation letter had been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the chief minister had stated.

KMC Commissioner Khalil Ahmed was asked to look after the operations of the civic body till the new mayor was appointed.

Earlier this year, Banerjee had removed Chatterjee from the post of the Environment Minister.

The distance between Banerjee and Chatterjee, who was once considered a trusted aide of the chief minister, started growing after reports of problems in his conjugal life surfaced.

There were also allegations that Chatterjee was not taking his responsibilities seriously, either as a mayor or as a minister. 

