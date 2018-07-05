हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

Two-year-old boy sexually abused in Kolkata's play school, FIR registered

The assault was reportedly confirmed following a medical test, police said. The kid's family has, meanwhile, registered an FIR.

Representational image

Kolkata: A two-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused at a play school in Kolkata. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Media reports suggest that the school has dismissed all allegations regarding the incident. According to police, the CCTV cameras installed inside the school premises do not have any record of footage since June 26, 2018.

 

(More details awaited)

