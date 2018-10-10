हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata Airport

The rescue of the woman resulted in a delay and they failed to board the plane.

Woman held from Kolkata airport for assaulting airline officials

Kolkata: A 45-year-old woman was arrested from the city airport on Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting officials of a private airline after she and here family members failed to board a flight to Bhubaneswar, police said.

Sandipa Mitra, her mother, daughter and another person were going to Bhubaneswar along with her maid servant.

Police said Mitra allegedly confined the maid servant at her residence in Chetla area of city for around two weeks and policemen reached the NSCBI Airport before they boarded the flight operated by the airlines.

The police rescued the maid servant whose family had lodged a police complaint that she was being confined by Mitra.

The rescue of the woman resulted in a delay and they failed to board the plane.

This led to an altercation and Mitra allegedly assaulted women officials of the airline following which a complaint was lodged and she was arrested, police said.

There has been several cases including assault pending in various police stations of the city against Mitra, police said.

Kolkata AirportBhubaneswarSandipa Mitra

